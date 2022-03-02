Wheel of Fortune Contestants Goes Viral For Failing to Solve Easy Puzzle Five Times

Another Wheel of Fortune blunder has gone viral and in this case, yes, a finger-wagging was most assuredly needed. On Tuesday's episode, the contestants had social media set on fire with big gaffs on the answers they were submitting to solve the puzzle. The contestants spent over two minutes, eight turns, and a whopping 10 tries to finally guess to solve the phrase "Another feather _n yo_r _a_."

Contestant Laura Machado took three guesses and failed spectacularly, saying, “Another feather in your hat,” “Another feather in your lap,” and “Another feather in your map.” Player Christopher Coleman struck out, as well, not getting any of the correct letters and ended up spinning on Bankrupt. But it was fellow contestant Thomas Lipscomb who finally put everyone out of their misery, guessing the correct phrase, and all it took was him also landing on Bankrupt and losing a turn.

Naturally Twitter had a ball with the screw-up.

Actor Josh Gad summed it up best: