Eric Braeden

Nikki/Victoria/Ashland: Nikki presses Victoria to talk to Victor as soon as possible. Ashland comes in and he addresses her concerns. Ashland offers to go with Victoria to meet with her father, but he's stopped by a text message.

Nick/Victor/Adam: Nick wants to deal with Ashland now and Adam agrees. However, Adam also sides with Victor that nothing can be left to chance. Victor says he can handle Ashland on his own. Nick gets upset because Victor doesn't want any help. Nick has no idea why he's there to begin with, so he decides to leave it to his father and takes off.

Separately, Victor texts Ashland, saying he wants to meet with him and not to tell Victoria.

Adam/Victoria: Victoria arrives at Newman Media alone and finds Adam, not Victor. Adam tries to stall Victoria by saying he wants to talk about ideas to expand their company. Victoria gets impatient and keeps clicking a pen. She's done with the unimportant chatter and decides to leave.

Victor/Ashland: Victor comes into Victoria's office to chat with Ashland. Victor tells Ashland his games end now...his charade is over. Victor claims Ashland never had cancer and Ashland denies it. Victor accuses him of bribing his doctors to falsify his medical records to gain control of Newman-Locke.

Ashland counters he wouldn't go through all that, in addition to lying to Harrison. Victor tells him he has evidence from Peru to back him up. Victor gets firm and tells him that no one uses his family and Victoria won't be a victim of his cruel hoax...YOU GOT THAT?

Victor tells Ashland he will ask for a divorce, no court, no mess, and no explanation. As part of the settlement, Ashland will revert Newman-Locke back to Victoria in full. He tells Ashland he will disappear forever. Ashland questions why he would ever walk away from the woman he loves. Ashland also thinks Victoria wouldn't accept a clean break without an explanation.

Victoria returns to her office is confused to find the door locked.

Crimson Lights: Rey tries to tell Sharon that if Mariah and Tessa want help with wedding planning, they will ask her. While they reminisce about their wedding, Nick comes in. She knows Nick's upset and offers to listen to him. He tells Sharon everything. Sharon tells Nick that what Ashland did is unforgivable and Victoria won't tolerate it. Sharon promises to keep quiet.

Mariah and Tessa's: Mariah gets the news about Dominic...second hand. She's a bit put out that no one bothered to tell her about something so important. Tessa reassures Mariah they will visit as soon as possible. Tessa wants to combine their ideas to create a unique wedding.

Nick/Adam: Nick returns to Newman Media ready to fight with his family. Adam explains how he tried to keep Victoria occupied while Victor was gone, but she took off. They wonder if Victor completed his task.

Random Thoughts:

-Tense scene with Victor and Ashland. Braeden and Newman were great. Don't f*ck with TGVN!

-Nick and Sharon...the magic never gets old.

-Adam looked like Victoria was pushing him to blurt out everything he knows about Ashland, but he didn't.

-Nice to see the Newman men united for a cause, even if it is for a brief moment in time.

