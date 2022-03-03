Tanisha Harper

Tanisha Harper made her debut as Jordan today on General Hospital. She jumped right into the mix with Laura (Genie Francis) and Anna (Finola Hughes), who are working to take down Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Jordan was reinstated as police commissioner by the Port Charles mayor. The trio working together is a promising throwback to when Jordan first came to town.

What are your first impressions of Harper as Jordan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!