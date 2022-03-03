Skip to main content

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts to Produce The History Channel's Harlem Hellfighters Series

Robin Roberts, Good Morning America

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts is bringing her talents to the History Channel. In a press release yesterday, the network announced Roberts will EP the documentary event Harlem Hellfighters.

This four-part series tells the story of an all-Black regiment, formed in New York on the eve of World War I, called the Harlem Hellfighters. Starting as part of New York's 15th infantry, most of its first members were from Harlem and faced racism at home and abroad; they fought alongside the French because American troops refused to fight alongside them. The Hellfighters spent 91 days in combat, longer than any other American unit, in the Great War.

Roberts said:

As the proud daughter of a Tuskegee Airman, the first Black aviators in U.S Military history fighting in World War II, I believe their predecessors deserve to be as well-known so we're telling this story to restore the HellFighters rightful place as fierce warriors and American heroes.

Harlem Hellfighters will tell the unit's story through the points of view of three individuals: band leader James EuropePrivate Henry Johnson, and Private Horace Pippin. It is produced by Roberts' Rock’n Robin Productions and RadicalMedia. EPs include Roberts (who previously helmed the History Channel's Tuskegee Airman: Legacy of Courage), Reni Calister, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, and Mary E. Donahue.

