Neighbours Cancelled by Freemantle

Australian susder Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years on the air. The soap has struggled in the ratings over the years and saw its funding yanked by UK broadcasting partner Channel 5 in August, according to Deadline. In a released statement the show said:

Despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show. To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.

RELATED: UK's Channel 5 Cancels Australian Soap Neighbours

Could the show find a new home? The trade site claims ITV was thought to be a "natural home" for the show, but the channel is now dedicated to UK-based content and debuted ITVX, a new streaming service.