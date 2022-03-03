Sherri Shepherd Outlines Dream Guests For New Talk Show

Sherri Shepherd is hoping to welcome some famous faces to Sherri this fall. Last night, she attended the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA Awards) in Hollywood, where she spoke to Deadline about guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show, her new gig, and her work ethic.

First up, Shepherd expressed her gratitude, explaining:

I’m so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done. I’m thankful because if it wasn’t for Wendy, the eyes wouldn’t have been on me. I’m so thankful to her. We’re all praying for her.

Shepherd told Deadline that "of course" she would potentially welcome Wendy Williams as a guest on Sherri. But what other A-listers could she envision on her show during its debut week? She said:

For the first week, I am wondering what Oprah is doing? I want to know what Idris Elba is doing and if his wife could part with him for one hot minute. Come on, Regé-Jean Page. Hey, Method Man! I want him to come on. ‘Michelle Obama, we’re both from Chicago. Are you and your husband doing anything that week?'

She added of her approach to work: