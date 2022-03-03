Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's "destiny" couple Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have once again hit the skids, thanks to some outside machinations. Ridge is not happy to discover his Logan and Deacon (Sean Kanan) shared a kiss and had a platonic sleepover and is not handling it well at at. What is the issue behind it all? Kaye spoke to Soap Opera Digest and explains.

What bothers Ridge the most about this Deacon dilemma? Deacon dilemma. I like that [laughs]. Brooke always thought that everything could be okay but when a woman gets together with a man, especially a man she has been with before, whatever insecure part in your heart is always going to think, ‘Damn, it was always him. It was always this guy and all he had to do was come back to be with her. That’s all he had to do.’ Despite their long and involved history, there is insecurity.

While Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon are rooting for Bridge's breakup, Ridge's children with Taylor (Krista Allen), Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), have been also doing some manipulations behind the scenes to have their parents rekindle their love. How does Kaye feel about the kids playing matchmaker? The actor stated;

These are grown people with their own lives and they want to get mommy and daddy to get back together? I guess they miss daddy tucking them in at night? I’m joking, of course. It’s actually been fun to play this new aspect of the story — and Ridge and Taylor have great kids.

Is all lost for Ridge and Brooke? After all, Ridge did share a kiss with Taylor. Kaye explained: