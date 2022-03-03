Steven Bergman Photography

Back in January, Akbar Gbajabiamila crossed over from The Talk, where he is a co-host, to fellow CBS program The Bold and the Beautiful. There, he portrayed an executive named Max. This week, Gbajabiamila will reprise the role on B&B, and he shared his thoughts on his dual daytime jobs with TV Insider.

The former NFL star has a lifelong love of soaps. He revealed:

Everyone needs an escape. Before reality TV, there was — and still is — the father of it all, which, to me, is soap operas. My parents used to call them their 'stories.' I remember crying when Susan Lucci won her Daytime Emmy [for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1999 for her role as Erica on All My Children] — and I’d never even met her! I go all the way back to [axed serials] Ryan’s Hope and Loving. I call those shows and B&B institutions. These shows are woven into the fabric of television. How many shows go on for four or five seasons and then, they’re gone? Soaps are phenomenal because they have stories that run for so long.

What can fans expect from Max's next appearance at Forrester Creations? Gbajabiamila teased:

I’m not sure I’m at liberty to say but I will say I got a chance to reconnect with Thorsten. It was pretty cool to be back there. Both Lawrence [Saint-Victor, who plays Carter] and Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] were extremely helpful and calmed my nerves. I wanted to make sure I did a good job.

And what are some of the things he appreciates most about co-hosting The Talk? He mused: