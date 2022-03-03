Skip to main content

WATCH: Days of Our Lives' Zach Tinker Gets Grilled by Co-Star Billy Flynn (VIDEO)

Days of Our LivesZach Tinker (Sonny) and Billy Flynn (Chad) play old friends on screen. They brought a bit of their chemistry to a cute interview done for the DAYS YouTube channel, entitled "Hot and Sonny."

Flynn asked Tinker for his thoughts on Sonny. Tinker shared:

I think Sonny is very multi-faceted. I think he’s a very emotional guy. I think he always tries to do the right thing; I think he’s prone to jealousy, but I think he’s a good dude. And I like playing characters who are good dudes. I also like playing characters who are not good dudes, but it’s really fun to play somebody to embody someone who you’re like, 'Oh wow! I feel like a decent human being should be talking to you.’

Flynn revealed that Tinker's historic connection to NBC; his grandfather, Grant Tinker, served as NBC's chairman and chief executive from 1981 to 1986. Flynn jokingly implied that gave Tinker a leg up in his casting, which led Tinker to quip:

No, they did not give me the job, no. They did not. But it's cool; it's very cool. A lot of people in my family are in production and I was the only one who was like, 'Why don't we try to be in front of the camera?' 

Watch the full interview below.

