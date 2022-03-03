WATCH: Katherine Kelly Lang and Co-Stars Reflect on 35 Years of Brooke's Bold and Beautiful Weddings (VIDEO)

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful plans to ring in its 35th anniversary in style, airing a standalone episode highlighting the great loves of Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). So what better way to tease the walks down memory lane than by reviewing Brooke's many trips down the aisle?

RELATED: The Bold and The Beautiful to Celebrate 35th Anniversary With Special Episode

Lang reminisced about Brooke's life and loves with Entertainment Tonight's Matt Cohen. How many times has Brooke said "I do"? Lang estimated 12, but Cohen revealed the chemist-turned-Forrester Creations head honcho had actually had 21 weddings. Lang replied laughingly:

Twenty-one? I'm not going to listen. I don't even want to know!

Asked what his character's on-screen romance with Brooke was like, Winsor Harmon (Thorne) described Lang as "the best kisser by far." He added of Thorne:

I, by far, treated her the best.

Then Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) jokingly rained on his parade by asking why Thorne and Brooke weren't still together. Jack Wagner, making a special appearance as Brooke's ex Nick, said of KKL:

Kudos to her. She looks beautiful.

John McCook, who plays another of Brooke's many exes, Eric, is also celebrating 35 years on the soap. In the ET segment, we see a bit of a speech he delivered that commemorated his time on the show. Don't miss B&B's special episode featuring La Logan and her loves, airing March 24!

Watch the full ET clip here.