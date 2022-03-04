Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Unattainable Destiny?: Deacon is letting Brooke know he is a better fit for her than Ridge. He thinks they can have what they once had, again. Deacon doesn’t want to pressure her, but he really doesn’t understand her undying loyalty and wants her to be honest with herself.

Brooke understands why he is skeptical, but reminds him that Ridge will always have her heart. What follow is YET ANOTHER DISCUSSION about what could have possibly caused her to drink on New Year’s Eve. Deacon tries to re-focus by reminding Brooke he will always be there for her and will do anything for her. They share a moment and he exits.

Hope returns to Brooke’s house and tells her mother that Deacon was clearly unsuccessful in his attempt to move the unmovable mountain - AKA Ridge. She also gave it the old Logan try, and was less than successful. Brooke seems to be quickly losing faith in their “DESTINY” since SHE has caused HIM all this pain. Maybe Ridge would be better off with Taylor.

She Just Can’t Help Herself: Thomas is at his newly established “family home” talking to his realtor. He’s still house hunting. Just then, a knock at the door brings Sheila into the Marone Beach House. Thomas tells her she needs to go. He reminds her that a major reason for “his family’s” separation is because she shot Taylor - which, in his less than informed opinion, made Ridge lean on Brooke and broke up their family. Sheila appeals to Thomas by telling him that Taylor is giving her a chance. Thomas is less than convinced and asks her to be on her way. Sheila is done. She lets him know very quickly that Ridge and Taylor’s reunions is ONLY because of her!

Everyone Makes Mistakes: Hope is reminding Ridge that Brooke defends Deacon because of her. He begins to growl when Hope finds her backbone and reminds him that she’s still speaking. She continues by pushing him to simply try before bailing.

Ridge puts Hope off, but she counters by wondering how it’s possible he doesn’t have questions. She goes on to say she knows there is no other man for Brooke than Ridge - Ugh. Ridge responds by thanking Hope for taking responsibility for her role in this situation…Really? Hope follows up by reminding him that if being pushed out of a helicopter, a Vegas wedding, and [his] meddling kids haven’t ended his marriage, surely there is hope.

Random Thoughts:

-Interesting that Deacon is using the same words to woo Brooke as Taylor is to comfort/woo Ridge.

-Is telling Taylor she is a “way out” for Ridge the most enticing way for Wednesday and Pugsley to execute a parent trap?

-Ridge had the audacity to thank Hope for owning up to her role in the devolution of his marriage to Brooke.

-Hope, not so subtly, reminding Ridge that he has also acted a fool in the midst of his marital woes very much spoke for, at least, a portion of the audience.

-If Ridge will always have Brooke’s heart, what part of her will always belong to Deacon?

-We either need to turn the word “destiny” into a drinking game or eliminate from B&B’s vocabulary forever.

-Brooke is correct her “DESTINY” with Ridge, but for all the wrong reasons.

-Can Sheila please be filled on Thomas’ reign of terror?

-Can Sheila also be filled in on Steffy’s drug addiction and tequila-soaked tryst with Liam?

-Y’all, Sheila just can’t stop herself from seeking credit for her “good deeds.”

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.