Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of March 7-11, 2022

Zach Tinker, Chandler Massey

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

If you've missed some of your Salem favorites, have no fear. Many folks return home next week.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Justin (Wally Kurth) are about to share some sexy time in front of the fire when they're interrupted by Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is delighted to be reunited with her grandson Will (Chandler Massey).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: JoDevil Blows Allie's Engagement Out of The Water

Meanwhile, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) places an order at the Brady Pub and is surprised to see Eric (Greg Vaughan) behind the bar.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!