Days of Our Lives Promo: It's Homecoming Week in Salem as Favorites Return

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of March 7-11, 2022
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

If you've missed some of your Salem favorites, have no fear. Many folks return home next week.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Justin (Wally Kurth) are about to share some sexy time in front of the fire when they're interrupted by Sonny (Zach Tinker). 

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is delighted to be reunited with her grandson Will (Chandler Massey).

Meanwhile, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) places an order at the Brady Pub and is surprised to see Eric (Greg Vaughan) behind the bar.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

