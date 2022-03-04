Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson

Soap Opera Network has posted the ratings for the week of February 21-25, 2022, and, despite preemptions, the numbers held fairly steady across daytime, with a few positive and not so positive exceptions. Let’s get into it…

On the talk show front, GMA3: What You Need to Know (1.767 million/1.2) was the big winner, posting weekly gains of 125,000 total viewers. This gain represents the largest jump in total viewers for any daytime talk show. TODAY with Hoda and Jenna re-entered the ratings after being on hiatus last week. The NBC talker drew 1.7 million total viewers, which is noteworthy because it represents a 203,000 viewer increase year to year.

On the game show front, both half-hours of The Price is Right continued their hold on the #1 and #2 spots amongst all daytime broadcast shows. However, it was Let’s Make a Deal that made the biggest impact. The CBS game show continued posting positive gains with an increase in total viewers of 159,000 viewers in its first half-hour (2.803 million/1.8) and a whopping 260,000 viewers in its second half-hour (3.202 million/2.0). The second half-hour of LMAD represented the largest gains of any daytime broadcast show for the week.

The Young and the Restless (3.136 million/2.1) continued its reign as the #1 daytime drama by posting slight gains in key demos. However, YR dropped a gasp-worthy 369,000 total viewers for the week and 519,000 viewers year to year as Jack (Peter Bergman) was reminded about Keemo’s existence because of his death and Adam (Mark Grossman) pushed back against Victor’s (Eric Braeden) need for control.

The Bold and the Beautiful (2.871 million/1.9) held on to its #2 soap slot, holding steady in the key demos but posting losses in total viewers. The CBS sudser dropped 70,000 total viewers for the week and 132,000 year to year as fallout from New Year’s Eve continued. The fun and frivolity featured Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) growing closer and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) becoming more despondent over the state of her broken marriage.

General Hospital (2.267 million/1.6) dropped slightly across key demos while holding steady in households and total viewers. The oldest of the remaining daytime dramas posted a slight loss of 1,000 viewers for the week, but gained a healthy 187,000 viewers year to year. The ABC sudser focused on the much anticipated and celebrated death of Peter August (Wes Ramsey) and reunification of baby Bailey Louise with mama Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Days of Our Lives (1.739 million/1.2) returned from a two-week hiatus with slight gains across key demos, but it was down 111,000 total viewers from the week of January 31. On a brighter note, the NBC sudser posted yearly gains of 44,000 viewers as JoDevil (Carson Boatman) continued to wreak havoc in Salem and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).came to believe she was actually Renée DuMonde on DiMera Island.

What do you think? Do these ratings reflect what you watched last week? We want to hear from YOU! Sound off in the comments!