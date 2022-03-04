Sheryl Underwood Snags Multi-Year Contract at The Talk, Development Deal
CBS is all in when it comes to having Sheryl Underwood stay in the Eye Network's family. Underwood has signed a multi-year deal with The Talk through Season 15 and a new, two-year, first-look deal with CBS Studios, Variety reports. In a released statement to the trade paper, the comic and talk show host said:
‘The Talk’ will forever be my home; I have no intentions of going anywhere, but while I have this platform and while I have access to the audience, I want to be as integral in the success of the corporation of CBS as I possibly can. I want to be able to create content — not just for me to star in, but for other people to get the same opportunity and go on the same journey, especially women and stand-up comics.
Underwood joined The Talk, which is currently in its 12th season, in 2011. CBS CEO George Cheeks said about Underwood's new deal:
Sheryl has been critical to ‘The Talk’s’ success for more than a decade and we’re excited that she will be part of the conversation for several years to come. Having the chance to share her unique voice and storytelling through this new partnership with CBS Studios is a creative way to expand our valued partnership.