Sheryl Underwood Snags Multi-Year Contract at The Talk, Development Deal

Cliff Lipson/CBS

CBS is all in when it comes to having Sheryl Underwood stay in the Eye Network's family. Underwood has signed a multi-year deal with The Talk through Season 15 and a new, two-year, first-look deal with CBS Studios, Variety reports. In a released statement to the trade paper, the comic and talk show host said:

‘The Talk’ will forever be my home; I have no intentions of going anywhere, but while I have this platform and while I have access to the audience, I want to be as integral in the success of the corporation of CBS as I possibly can. I want to be able to create content — not just for me to star in, but for other people to get the same opportunity and go on the same journey, especially women and stand-up comics.

Underwood joined The Talk, which is currently in its 12th season, in 2011. CBS CEO George Cheeks said about Underwood's new deal: