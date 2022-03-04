BREAKING NEWS: Sydney Mikayla to Exit General Hospital

General Hospital scene stealer Sydney Mikayla is exiting the series. Mikayla, who played Trina Robinson, the daughter of Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) and Lt. Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews), has decided to continue to focus on her education at UCLA, where she's currently in her first year of school. Soap Opera Digest spoke with GH executive producer Frank Valentini, who stated:

Sydney asked to leave in order to focus on college. We love her and are sad to see her go, but of course support her decision and wish her the best.

Mikayla, who first came on the series to portray Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and Josslyn Jacks' (Eden McCoy) best gal pal and the object of Spencer's (Nicholas Chavez) affection in 2019, explained to the magazine that, although she has love for GH, she's focused on having the best college experience. Last year, Mikayla asked to be placed on recurring status once she entered college. The Emmy nominee explained:

I have loved working on General Hospital, but I feel like this is the right time to dive in and enjoy my college experience to the fullest. The cast has become family and bringing the character of Trina to life has been one of the best experiences of my career thus far. Thank you to Frank and the entire team for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I will miss working with everyone every day, but I am excited to see what is to come for the show.

Look for Mikayla's last air date to be March 17 and for her replacement Tabyana Ali to air later in the month. Ali's credits include The New Girl, Shimmer and Shine, and the film Empire Waist.