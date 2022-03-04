Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk

General Hospital star Parry Shen (Brad) is set to star in a new sci-fi flick called Madelines, according to Deadline. Directed and produced by Jason R. Miller, Madelines will be out in limited theaters and on digital and VOD April 1 from Gravitas Ventures.

Written by Miller and Brea Grant, Madelines stars Shen and Grant as Owen and Madeline, two people who have invented time travel. They have found an an error in the code that means another copy of Madeline is created each day; as a result, the pair must kill each new copy of Madeline to prevent the universe, and their marriage, from imploding.

