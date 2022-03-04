Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Newman Media: Nick wonders if Adam tried hard enough to stall Victoria. Adam denies it and wonders if Nick is projecting his own issues onto him. They ponder Victor's latest move, but Nick doesn't trust Adam at...all.

Later, Sally comes in and tries to get Adam to open up. Adam admits that Victoria and Ashland may implode. Both seem aware of potential opportunities since Victoria could be distracted if her marriage fails.

Newman-Locke: Victoria knocks on her locked office door. Nikki says she has a key in her office.

Ashland refuses to cave in and thinks Victor is running on speculation, not proof. Victor says if he has any love for Victoria he will do as he wants. He warns that he will suffer the consequences of his deception if he doesn't take his offer.

Nikki and Victoria wonder what they walked in on. Ashland claims he locked the door by accident and says Victor wanted to speak to him privately about their plans. Ashland reveals Victoria's intention to name him co-CEO.

Ashland turns on Victor and asks him to air his grievances about his promotion. Victor thinks it's too soon based on his health crisis. Victoria stands with Ashland, but Nikki sides with Victor...he can gain more responsibility a little at a time. Victoria wants to sign the agreement right now, but Nikki thinks she should give it a day or two...and Ashland agrees. As Victoria signs the papers, he starts to hyperventilate like he's having a panic attack. He tells Victoria to hold off and she escorts him out of the office.

Victor tells Nikki that Ashland is lying. When they're alone, Victor tells her what's going on between him and Ashland. Victoria returns and angrily tells Victor that his behavior toward Ashland is utterly unacceptable. She warns Victor to trust her judgement and walks out.

Chancellor mansion: Devon wonders if he can get his visits with Dominic back on track. Abby is a little concerned, but Chance thinks it's not the worst idea because he's starting therapy.

Therapy office: Chance meets with his therapist, who is also a military vet. The two start the process of getting to know one another. Chance says he missed a lot in the past year and opens up about his time in Spain.

Society: Ashland talks to his contact and tells them they need to find everyone Michael Baldwin talked to and put an end to it immediately...and forever.

Nick/Victoria: Nick shows up to see how Victoria's doing. Nick tells her to get out of the fire, but says he's not there because of Victor. Victoria warns him to not lie to her, but Nick says he's clean and didn't know Victor was going to tell her about it. Victoria wants to know what "it" is.

Random Thoughts:

-Loved the tense music cues with Victor and Ashland before the opening title.

-Man...Ashland has some big boys. He took all that heat from Victor and still said he was going to be co-CEO.

-Chance is really being TOO honest with Devon. He doesn't see the problem with talking to him before Abby?

-Like the love-hate relationship between Nick and Adam...well maybe not love.

-Looking forward to seeing how Chance navigates his therapy.

-Not Victor sitting at his old desk! But...love that he's being open with Nikki for a change.

-I hope Sally's going out clubbing after chatting with Adam.

-Victor is sorely missing from Abby's story with Devon.

What are your random thoughts for today?