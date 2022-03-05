Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas and Sheila Form an Unlikely Alliance

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 7-11, 2022
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) enjoy bonding time.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) finds Paris (Diamond White) at Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) place.

Sheila tells Thomas everything about New Year’s Eve. 

Grace urges Zende (Delon de Metz) to make a move.

Ridge tries to mediate for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) reviews her biggest and baddest encounters with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Carter continues trying to convince Paris to head back to Zende.

Sheila continues to bask in Brooke’s misery.

Sheila and Thomas form an unlikely alliance. 

Brooke decides to fight for Ridge.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

