Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 7-11, 2022

James Read

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Gabi (Camila Banus) gut-punches Jake (Brandon Barash).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) continues to fight the evil within.

Li (Remington Hoffman) returns to weigh in on changes at DiMera Enterprises.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) shares his insights with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) return to Salem.

Belle (Martha Madison) goes IN on Chad (Billy Flynn).

Sonny has issues with Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) place in Justin’s (Wally Kurth) life.

Jake confronts Johnny and JoDevil comes out to play.

Gasp! Orpheus (George DelHoyo) makes his presence known to Clyde (James Read) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Chanel (Raven Bowens) supports Allie (Lindsay Arnold) in her hour(s) of need.

Brady (Eric Martsolf), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Sonny, and Will work together to show Craig (Kevin Spirtas) who Leo (Greg Rikaart) really is.

Chad is stunned to find Gabi and Johnny conspired to install her as CEO.

Will and Marlena have a happy reunion.

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and Leo come face to face.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) pays Johnny a visit.

Jake and Gabi officially split.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) team up to check out TR (William Christian).

John (Drake Hogestyn) stands up for Leo.

Bonnie and Nancy bond over clothes and makeup.

Ben and Jake remember they are friends.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!