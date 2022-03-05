Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Who is Messing with Ava and Nikolas?

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 7-11, 2022
Maura West

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron (William Lipton) turn their attention towards Esme (Avery Pohl).

Lucy (Lynn Herring) lends a hand to Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr).

A drugged up Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) proposes to Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Esme casts suspicion on Trina (Sydney Mikayla).

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Austin (Roger Howarth) can’t get more than a minute to themselves.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Laura and Anna Work Together to Take Down Victor

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) begin to move forward.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Anna (Finola Hughes) share a moment.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) makes a move.

Finn (Michael Easton) fills Chase in (Josh Swickard).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) celebrate.

Brando accepts Sasha’s proposal.

Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) is causing Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) tension.

Laura (Genie Francis) spies Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) with Ava (Maura West).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) reunites with her kin.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) reaches out to Carly (Laura Wright).

Ava and Nikolas think somebody is messing with them.

Victor declares a new day is dawning for the Cassadines.

Anna has a cryptic warning for Drew. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

