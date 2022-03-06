The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 7-11, 2022

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) takes hold of her life and faces Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). She completely accepts responsibility for what happened and tells her surprised husband it's time to let him go.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) calls Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) evil when he realizes that she duped an alcoholic into drinking. Sheila however, thinks Brooke had it coming to her. Will Thomas stay silent?

