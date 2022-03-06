Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Decides It's Time to Let Ridge Go

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 7-11, 2022
Katherine Kelly Lang

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) takes hold of her life and faces Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). She completely accepts responsibility for what happened and tells her surprised husband it's time to let him go.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Sheila Has a Secret But She Just Can't Keep It

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) calls Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) evil when he realizes that she duped an alcoholic into drinking. Sheila however, thinks Brooke had it coming to her. Will Thomas stay silent?

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila Has a Secret But She Just Can't Keep It

By Mike JubinvilleFeb 27, 2022Comment
Brooke Logan Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Brooke is Determined to Keep Ridge by Her Side

By Mike JubinvilleFeb 13, 2022Comment
Taylor Hayes, Ridge Forrester, The Bold and The Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Ridge Takes a Hot Bounce Back to Taylor

By Mike JubinvilleFeb 20, 2022Comment
Brooke Logan Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Brooke's Morning After May Ruffle Ridge's Feathers

By Mike JubinvilleJan 2, 2022Comment