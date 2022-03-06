The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of March 7-11, 2022

Robert Newman, Amelia Heinle

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victor (Eric Braeden) is on the warpath because Ashland (Robert Newman) has fraudulently infiltrated his family. He turns to Nate (Sean Dominic) to help him put a stop to the damage being done to his daughter, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) voices her concerns to Victor, who feels he has no choice.

Meanwhile, Victoria sides with Ashland and goes after Victor with with everything she's got. Who will win the latest battle in the Newman war?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!