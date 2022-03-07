Days of Our Lives' Patrika Darbo and The Bold and The Beautiful's Anna Maria Horsford to Host Indie Series Awards

Patrika Darbo, Anna Maria Horsford Steven Bergman Photography

Patrika Darbo (Nancy, Days of Our Lives; ex-Shirley, The Bold and the Beautiful) and Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne, B&B) have signed on to host the 12th Annual Indie Series Awards, producers have announced.

The ISAs highlight the best in independently-produced entertainment made for the Web. At this year's ceremony, 49 series from across the globe vie for wins in 34 categories. Leading with 15 nods each are The Bay and Anacostia.

Darbo said:

I am thrilled to be hosting the wonderful ISAs once again and this time with my dear friend, Anna Maria Horsford, Hell hath no fury like two seasoned old dolls!

Horsford chimed in:

Our gems are the Indies.

Producer Roger Newcomb added:

Patrika has been a longtime friend to the Indie Series Awards, and we are excited to add Anna to the ISA family. We are excited to see them onstage together and be celebrating nominees and presenters live and in-person.

The ceremony will take place April 7 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California, at 8 PM EST.