Vernee Watson is a daytime staple with her Emmy-winning role as Stella Henry, Curtis' (Donnell Turner) aunt, on General Hospital. But her numerous other TV appearances include a memorable spot on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Vy, Will's (Will Smith) mother. Now, Deadline is reporting, Watson will guest on Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of the classic sitcom.

Bel-Air will welcome not only Watson, but also Daphne Maxwell Reid, best known as the second actress to play Vy's sister, Will's Aunt Viv, on the show. On Bel-Air's ninth episode, Maxwell Reid and Watson will play Helen and Janice, members of the Art Council Board.

Episode Nine will be available to stream March 24 on Peacock. The season finale of Bel-Air will come the following week, on March 31.