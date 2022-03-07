ABC/Craig Sjodin

Maurice Benard is sinking his teeth into Sonny and Carly's (Laura Wright) breakup on General Hospital. The star spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the split and Sonny's feelings for Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Sonny can't just get rid of his growing bond with the Crimson editor, no matter how powerful he is in the Mob world. Benard mused:

Yeah, he can’t fix this on his own. It’s like I’ve always said: 'You’ve just got to go talk to someone about it and figure it out.' But that’s not where we’re at in the story right now.

The Dimpled Don didn't help things by having sex with Nina...and then Carly caught them in the afterglow. Of filming the fallout from that, Benard remembered:

I thought the scenes we had after [Carly catches Sonny with Nina] were great scenes, because he’s trying to apologize and she was just, you know, coming at him. I decided, 'I’m just going to fight now, just like old Sonny,' and we both just went off on each other. It was great! It was vicious. I did some scenes yesterday with Cynthia that probably weren’t as great as I think they are, but what we were doing was subtle, man, and I was like, 'Yes. This is like movie acting!' I told Cynthia, and I think I told Frank [Valentini, executive producer], 'Our relationship is like Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone in Casino.' I don’t think Robert De Niro played as much love in that relationship, I think he just played control, whereas in this situation, I’m like that but I also care about her, even though I’m trying hard not to act like it. But it’s cool! She gives it right back to me. She’s just a real actress and it’s fun.

Meanwhile, Benard is enjoying filming with new co-star Cameron Mathison (Drew) and offered some insights: