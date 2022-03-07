Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson (Thomas Forrester) appeared on last week's episode of Bold Live. He chatted with B&B's supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk about Thomas and Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) efforts to reunite their dad Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with their mom Taylor (Krista Allen) and some possible secrets of Thomas' coming out.

Where are Thomas' thoughts on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and how her kiss with Deacon (Sean Kanan) affected his dad? Atkinson shared:

I think Thomas' frame of mind is more, every time she does something horrible to Ridge, she just really cries about it and then he takes her back and then she keeps treating him the same way, which is sort of like a toxic relationship and ruined his family that he had with Thomas and Steffy and Taylor. And so this time, Thomas was more going, 'You just did this and he needs time to think.' At the same time, he needs time to talk to Taylor, too, but I think that Thomas is coming from this place of, 'Give him a second so he can think things through.' I think Brooke's doing the same thing she always does, which is rightfully thinking, 'If I don't jump on him right now, then he's going to leave me for good and realize just how horrible I am for him.'

Another caller asked why Thomas didn't get prosecuted for chasing Emma (Nia Sioux) and perhaps being the impetus behind her fatal crash? Atkinson suggested that Ridge and Thomas were able to keep the police from finding out the truth, adding:

And also, in that situation, they definitely never made it clear of whether Thomas pushed her off the cliff or if she drove off the cliff because Thomas was chasing her and then she just lost control of her car. Yeah, but at the same time, you're right and it would be interesting, especially in the future, if that came back on Thomas to bite him in the butt.

How long will Thomas keep the secret that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was the one who swapped out Brooke's non-alcoholic champagne for real booze? Atkinson mused:

I think that Thomas is really struggling with the idea that if he tells his dad, his dad will take almost any reason to get back together with Brooke, which always ends up in tragedy. So I think that he's really struggling between that and the reality that Brooke's drinking has nothing to do with the reason that his father should leave Brooke. It's the distress; it's her breaking that trust over and over again; it's her sticking up for Deacon instead of sticking up for her own husband and protecting him again afterwards.

Watch the full interview below.