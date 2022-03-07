The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Lauren Wants Answers About Michael's Whereabouts

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) has a difficult choice to make.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) looks for answers surrounding Keemo's life.

Lauren: The Fenmore heiress (Tracey Bregman) doesn't hear from Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for quite some time, is very worried about him, and looks to Victor for information. Lauren gets heated when Victor tries to appease her and insists Michael is fine.

Look for Lauren to reach out to someone else to get information about Michael, just as Victor has his men search for Michael before something happens to him.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) sees a new side of Ashland (Robert Newman). Watch for Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to help Nate make a tough decision.

Lily: The Chancellor Industries CEO (Christel Khalil) gets some stunning information.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) reveals all to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) regarding Ashland and his bogus health claims. Will Victoria believe her father? Look for Victor to pledge to protect his daughter at all costs.

Ashland: The scheming tycoon tries to win Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) over.