General Hospital newcomer Tanisha Harper recently slipped into the role of Port Charles Police Commissioner Jordan Ashford. She shared her thoughts on what made this the right part for her in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

Harper explained:

I had been telling my agents that this was the kind of role that I really wanted to start doing moving forward. I started my career off in comedic television and film and I love that, but I really wanted to get some drama going! When I saw this role, I was like, 'This is exactly what I'm looking for.'

She added:

And as I was going over the audition [material] and learning my lines, I was like, 'I just feel like this is the one.' Something about it was just very natural for me. I just really felt it; I felt that this role was for me.

EP Frank Valentini offered some insight on playing a character previously portrayed by two other actresses. Harper said:

Frank said, 'You just need to do you. Do what you feel is right for this character. Everybody has their own take on it, and this is why we have you here. You're bringing something new and fresh. We don't need you to emulate what they did.' So that was kind of the mindset I've brought into it.

Read the rest of Harper's interview in Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.