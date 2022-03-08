IMDb TV Renews Judy Justice For Season 2

Courtesy of Michael Becker for IMDb TV

Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin is a hit for IMDb TV, which has renewed Judy Justice for a second season. In a press release, the streamer announced that the show, which launched in November 2021, has become its number-one original program in first streams and hours watched.

Customers have watched over 25 million hours of Judy Justice to date. New episodes from Season One will continue to premiere every weekday through April 15, both on-demand and on the Judy Justice live linear channel.

Sheindlin said:

I am over the moon and couldn't be happier with the Judy Justice reception in streaming. Amazon has been a terrific partner and I look forward to our continued collaboration.

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, stated:

With Judy Justice, we saw a bold opportunity to reinforce our vision of a modern television network, by embracing daytime television programming and uniquely offering IMDb TV customers new episodes every weekday. For more than 25 years, Judge Sheindlin has been a staple of daytime TV. Through her no-nonsense approach to adjudicating real cases, Judge Sheindlin has educated millions about the legal process and real-life decision-making. We look forward to delivering another season of binge-worthy justice as Judge Judy Sheindlin continues her unprecedented reign as one of the most iconic and esteemed personalities in entertainment.

Coming back for Season Two will be: bailiff Kevin Rasco, an ex-L.A. probation officer; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a certified California court reporter; and law clerk Sarah Rose, Sheindlin's granddaughter and a law student.

Judy Justice is EP-ed and directed by Randy Douthit, executive produced by Scott Koondel, and co-EP-ed by Amy Freisleben.