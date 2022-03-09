Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: The Bold and The Beautiful Grad Reign Edwards Joins Miramax Comedy Old Dads

Reign Edwards

Reign Edwards

From the silver screen to the big screen! The Bold and the Beautiful alum Reign Edwards (ex-Nicole) will show off her comedic chops in the upcoming Miramax comedy Old Dads, while All My Children grad Michael B. Jordan joins forces with another powerhouse performer, Will Smith, in the next I Am Legend film. And multi-soap vet Justin Hartley will see his new movie debut this Sunday at SXSW.

All My Children

  • Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will star in and produce the next movie in the I Am Legend franchise, along with Will Smith

Another World

  • Ray Liotta (ex-Joey) will executive produce an eight-part series for the History Channel called Five Families, about the rise and fall of New York City's Mafia families

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Reign Edwards (ex-Nicole) will star in Bill Burr's Miramax comedy Old Dads, playing Bokeem Woodbine's young girlfriend Britney; she will also reprise the role of Rachel Reid in the upcoming second season of Amazon's The Wilds, out May 6
General Hospital

  • William Lipton (Cameron) shared a glimpse of an exciting project he's working on, complete with fellow young stars like Iris Apatow, on Instagram

One Life to Live

  • Valarie Pettiford (ex-Sheila) appears as Carol Dante on an episode of CBS' The Equalizer entitled "D.W.B.," airing March 20 at 8 PM EST

Passions

  • Kacie Borrowman (ex-Cracked Connie) appears in the new film No Name and Dynamite Davenport

The Young and the Restless 

  • Jessica Collins (ex-Avery)'s bilingual comedy Acapulco has been renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+
  • Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) stars in the thriller A Lot of Nothing, premiering in Narrative Feature Competition at the SXSW Film Festival on March 13; 

