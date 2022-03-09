Steven Bergman Photography

Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire, Days of Our Lives) is heading to Gotham City. Or Gotham Knights, that is. Deadline is reporting that the Daytime Emmy-winning actress has been cast in the CW's Gotham Knights pilot, set in the DC universe.

Written by Batwoman's Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights kicks off after Bruce Wayne has been murdered. The Dark Knight's adopted son builds a surprising alliance with the children of his father's enemies, who have been framed for Wayne's death. Gotham City descends into chaos without Batman, but can the next generation become its saviors: the Gotham Knights?

Keegan will play Duela, described as "unpredictable" and "a little unhinged," as well as a survivor. She was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her dad, Gotham's most dangerous man. Duela has grown into a deadly fighter and talented thief.

Gotham Knights comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. EPs include Fiveash, Stoteraux, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Co-EP is Abrams, while Danny Cannon will direct the pilot and executive produce it.