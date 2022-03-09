Skip to main content

Kelly Clarkson Settles Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson

Nearly two years after Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the split has been finalized People, citing court documents obtained by The Blast, divulged the financial details of the settlement.

The publication reports that the talk show host will give her ex a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million, plus monthly child support payments of $45,601 for the pair's two kids, an arrangement that began Feb. 1. The Grammy winner will also pay Blackstock $115,000 in spousal support each month until Jan. 31, 2024.

Blackstock and Clarkson will have shared custody of their children, seven-year-old River Rose and five-year-old Remington Alexander, though the youngsters will reside at Clarkson's Los Angeles home. The agreement stipulates that both children will receive COVID-19 vaccines, since they will travel out-of-state to visit their dad in Montana. Blackstock currently resides on a ranch there, a property formerly owned by him and Clarkson.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Clarkson will get both of the pair's Montana properties, but Blackstock will pay her $2,000 per month until June, during which time he will live there. Clarkson will retain family pets, cars, and a flight simulator. Blackstock will receive the pair's livestock, farm cattle, stock dogs, and horses and some vehicles, including snowmobiles and an ATV; among the other items he will get are a golf simulator and a few Patek Phillippe watches.

A Clarkson rep did not comment, while a Blackstock spokesperson did not immediately get back to the magazine's request for comment.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson to Pay Ex Brandon Blackstock Almost $200,000 Per Month

By Carly SilverJul 28, 2021Comment
Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson Celebrates on Set of The Voice When Prenup is Upheld

By Carly SilverAug 13, 2021Comment
Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce from Husband Brandon Blackstock

By Carly SilverJun 12, 2020Comment
Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson Alleges Estranged Husband Defrauded Her

By Carly SilverDec 11, 2020Comment