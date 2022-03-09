Kelly Clarkson Settles Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Nearly two years after Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the split has been finalized People, citing court documents obtained by The Blast, divulged the financial details of the settlement.

The publication reports that the talk show host will give her ex a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million, plus monthly child support payments of $45,601 for the pair's two kids, an arrangement that began Feb. 1. The Grammy winner will also pay Blackstock $115,000 in spousal support each month until Jan. 31, 2024.

Blackstock and Clarkson will have shared custody of their children, seven-year-old River Rose and five-year-old Remington Alexander, though the youngsters will reside at Clarkson's Los Angeles home. The agreement stipulates that both children will receive COVID-19 vaccines, since they will travel out-of-state to visit their dad in Montana. Blackstock currently resides on a ranch there, a property formerly owned by him and Clarkson.

Clarkson will get both of the pair's Montana properties, but Blackstock will pay her $2,000 per month until June, during which time he will live there. Clarkson will retain family pets, cars, and a flight simulator. Blackstock will receive the pair's livestock, farm cattle, stock dogs, and horses and some vehicles, including snowmobiles and an ATV; among the other items he will get are a golf simulator and a few Patek Phillippe watches.

A Clarkson rep did not comment, while a Blackstock spokesperson did not immediately get back to the magazine's request for comment.