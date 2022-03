The Good Dish Will Not Get a Second Season in Syndication

Sony Pictures Television/The Good Dish

Sources are telling Deadline that freshman chatfest The Good Dish has been canceled in national syndication after one partial season. The lifestyle talk show replaced The Dr. Oz Show after host Dr. Mehmet Oz began his Senate run.

Sony Pictures Television has distributed both programs; the company is exploring other ways of keeping The Good Dish on the air, including cable or streaming options. Sony did not make any comment to Deadline.