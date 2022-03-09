Skip to main content

WATCH: A Bachelor Puts Duty Over Love in New Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Bridgerton

On the second season of Netflix and Shondaland's Regency romance series Bridgerton, it's time for Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), to find a bride. And in the official trailer released today by the streaming service, it looks like all England is aflutter over the handsome nobleman.

He soon sets his sights on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), but in order to get to her, he first must pass her sister Kate (Simone Ashley). But is this "former rake" ready to settle down, since he is only doing his duty and does not seek love? Oh, and what is in store for everyone's favorite gossip, Lady Whistledown?

Peep the full trailer below. And don't miss Bridgerton Season 2, premiering March 25 on Netflix!

