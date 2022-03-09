Skip to main content

WATCH: Katherine Kelly Lang Looks Back on Brooke's Beaus on The Bold and The Beautiful (VIDEO)

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful's Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is no stranger to finding her "destiny" in the arms of a man. In anticipation of the standalone 35th anniversary episode featuring five of Brooke's loves, Lang, Winsor Harmon (ex-Thorne), and Jack Wagner (ex-Nick) chatted with Australia's Studio 10.

RELATED: The Bold and The Beautiful to Celebrate 35th Anniversary With Special Episode

Lang reminisced about her favorite storylines:

Oh gosh, there’s been so many, so many I can’t name them all. But I have to say, what’s coming to mind is some storylines between me and Thorne, and me and Nick, you know, Jack and Winsor. How about that time when I had to hide under the bed when Macy [Bobbie Eakes] came in the room, right? Remember that, Winsor? And then Jack, our characters, we had to sail away on the Shady Marlin to the deserted island and you would sing me songs by the firelight. That was so romantic. We had so many.

Asked whether one of Brooke's marriages would last more than a year, Lang responded:

Okay, first of all, since I have been on the show for 35 years, really, Brooke hasn’t’ had that many relationships or marriages when you think about it, when that’s what soap opera is made of, right, is romance, so I don’t know. You’d have to ask [executive producer/head writer] Brad [Bell] that question and get some inside scoop from the writers.

Since Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are currently broken up, could Nick or Thorne step in to mend her broken heart? Harmon said:

You never say never.

Watch the full interview below.

