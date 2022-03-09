Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Society: Dinner's a wrap for Billy and Lily. Lily says there's no rush to launch his podcast. Give it time and things will fall into place. Billy wants to talk to Traci about working around writer's block. Billy advises her not to bring the merger up to Devon because of Dominic.

Lily is confused by Billy. She wonders if he really has reservations about her idea of the merger. He tells her again he is behind her idea.

Keemo's: Jack is at Keemo's house talking to the letters he's rereading. He's filled with regret and wishes he could have one more day with his son. While Jack is ruminating over the meaning of life, he hears a noise outside and goes to investigate it. Phyllis appears and he asks if she saw someone.

The two don't know why they are there and who sent for them. Jack decides to text the mystery person to see what they want. Phyllis wonders if Jack wants to pursue this further. Jack is grateful for her help in trying to find peace for him.

Devon's: Lily is trying to help Devon soothe Dominic, who has been crying for 20 minutes. They can't figure out what's wrong and Devon gets worried. He calls Dominic's doctor and says it's serious. The doctor think Dominic's just getting his energy back. Devon knows that Lily wants to talk about the merger. He says he's not against it, but wants to focus on the podcast project to see how it goes.

Abbott mansion: Traci calls Phyllis because she can't get through to Jack. She says Jack had an intense day and is in his room (he is at Keemo's). She tells Traci about the letters. Traci is heartbroken and thinks whoever sent the texts should have kept quiet for Jack's sake.

Billy visits Traci to see if there's any news from Jack. He is still not thrilled that Phyllis went instead of a family member. Billy's concerned that trouble will follow her back. The two talk about ways to let ideas flow out. Traci suggests meditation, much to Billy's chagrin.

Billy and Traci talk about Lily's project and how it could transform the company. Traci encourages him to tell Lily the truth, not as her COO, but as her partner.

Billy and Lily's: Lily tells Billy that Devon was open to talking about the merger, and will reconsider it. Billy wants to talk about full honesty. He admits he can't be objective because he doesn't know where he will fit in. Lily validates his concerns. Billy just doesn't want to be redundant and left on the outside looking in.

Random Thoughts:

-PB is great, but it's hard to ride the pity train with Jack about Keemo's death. Too much happened off screen.

-Billy looking to Traci for advice is just what he should do.

-Do you think doctors laugh when parents call because an infant is crying for 20 minutes?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.