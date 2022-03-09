Rory Gibson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Daddy Issues: Ashland tells Victoria that Victor has given him an ultimatum. He tells her that Victor will expose his horrid crimes to Victoria if he doesn’t hit the bricks. Victoria wants to know the real reason Victor wants to get rid of Ashland. There must be something more going on. Victoria can’t imagine Victor trying to hurt her in that way - has she met her father? Ashland is so very sorry this is all happening to them. Victoria assures Ashland that she is with him and that her father has no idea what she is capable of.

Who’s Playin’ Who? Nicholas meets with Nate at Society. Nicholas wants to know about Ashland’s miraculous recovery. Nicholas says that he thinks it’s possible that Ashland has been faking his illness. Nate can’t believe Ashland would do anything like this. He believes the accusers might be more at question - enter Victor.

Victor confirms to Nate that he is behind questioning Ashland’s health. Nate wants proof and Victor is ready to provide it. They head to Newman Media where they apparently showed Nate evidence that supports - but doesn’t prove - their theory.

Nate is floored, but still questions the validity of Victor’s proof - maybe someone is framing him. Victor assures him more evidence is on the way. Nate doesn’t get why anyone would fake cancer. Victor explains that Ashland wants control of Newman. Just as they ask Nate to work with them, Victoria bursts in, points at Victor and dramatically claims that he has done the unforgivable.

Love Lessons: Faith is hanging out with Mariah and Tessa, asking about their wedding and love, in general. Mariah says there is no formula for love and Tessa adds that it can be really scary. Faith asks about how it was for them when Tessa went on the road. Mariah explains that it can be difficult - since that was when she slept with her bartender friend. They’re basically telling Faith that relationships are hard, but shouldn’t be too terribly difficult. Faith expresses that she doesn’t really have a lot of folks to look up to as relationship mentors.

OMG, A TERIAH STAN! Noah arrives with his date Cindy and wants a caffeine “pick me up” before they head to the club. Cindy goes overboard to compliment Sharon and how much she loves her son, “Noel”. Sharon corrects her by asking if she went to school with NOAH. As Cindy continues to annoy Sharon, Faith arrives and promptly calls Noah a dork.

Sharon takes Faith into the other room to talk about Noah. Faith wonders if seeing Tessa and Mariah so happy inspired him to start dating. Noah walks up and gives them the business. Faith goes to bug Cindy, leaving Noah to explain himself to Sharon. He is trying to tell her that it’s okay he is being hoe-ish.

Tessa enters and Cindy is a HUGE SUPERFAN! She is SO EXCITED! Noah and Sharon come back in the main room and Cindy asks if Tessa and Mariah can join them. Noah declines before Tessa can respond. Mariah comes downstairs and immediately encounters Cindy, who exclaims she is a TERIAH STAN!

Random Thoughts:

-Dear Victoria, have you met your father?

-Nicholas asking for Nate’s confidentiality whilst basically asking for Nate to break HIPAA laws is RICH - but totally expected.

-It is genuinely enjoyable to watch Victor try to reason with folks and then slowly lose patience the longer it takes to convince them.

-Is Victoria actually capable of actions that would surprise Victor?

-Noah and Faith have very solid, goofy, brother-sister vibes.

-Does anyone watch The Real Housewives of Orange County? The Ashland storyline is VERY SIMILAR to that show’s Season 10 storyline.

