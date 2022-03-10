Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester: Thomas claims he's being protective of Taylor where Ridge is concerned, and nothing else is wrong. Ridge says he's grateful to have Taylor in his life. They talk about him bouncing between Brooke and Taylor, which is what worries Thomas. Ridge reiterates that Brooke betrayed him and isn't who she thought she was.

Taylor's office: Sheila's back to dish about Brooke...again. Taylor denies she feels good about Brooke's situation and admits she's concerned about her. Sheila tells her that Brooke will be fine with all the support she has.

Taylor lets Sheila know that Ridge wants to find out what triggered Brooke to drink that night. Sheila doesn't think Brooke may ever know. Taylor thinks the trigger is the key to helping her sort her life out. Taylor tells Sheila she doesn't feel comfortable with her considering their history, and wants to set boundaries. Sheila says she will work to gain Taylor's trust.

Paris/Zende: Zende shows Paris a design for Hope For The Future. He claims that she's his muse. Paris asks about Sequoia and Carter pops in. Zende admits he's not on board with their casual relationship and keeps Carter from leaving. He asks Paris if she's seeing someone else. Carter keeps trying to leave, but no bueno. Zende says he's not trying to put Paris on the spot, but remarks he would have told her about Sequoia regardless.

Sequoia is in for a fitting and flirts with Zende while mama Buckingham lurks outside the office door. Grace is cold to the model, who takes her leave. She asks why Zende turned her down and wonders if it's because of Paris.

Carter's: Paris comes over when Carter is trying really hard to concentrate on work. She just had to see him. They start making out.

Sheila's hotel: Thomas stops by and tells Sheila he kept quiet. She takes the blame for pulling the trigger, but says Brooke did the rest (very true). Sheila warns Thomas he should be grateful that his family is reunited and not to tell anyone anything.

Ridge/Taylor: At Taylor's office, Ridge assures Taylor there's nothing wrong with Thomas. They hug.

Random Thoughts:

-There's still a Hope For The Future line?

-Wow, Ridge is really full himself despite saying Brooke took full responsibility. He knows exactly who Brooke is.

-Thomas is playing in a very dangerous sandbox.

-Zende, Grace is gonna be a thorn in your side if you ever marry Paris.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!