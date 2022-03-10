Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, Starring Lamman Rucker, Heads to BET

A sudsy four-part limited series, Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, is coming to BET, Deadline reports. It hails from bestselling author Weber and the EPs behind the smash hit series The Family Business on BET+.

The new show is set in the town of Sag Harbor, Long Island, AKA "the Black Hamptons." Set against a backdrop of luxury and seaside properties, The Black Hamptons will follow warring families the Brittons and the Johnsons. Here, we will see the divide between old and new money come to life.

Maureen Guthman, SVP, programming content strategy, BET, said:

We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tri Destined Studios and Urban Books Media on a new addictive limited series. BET’s ongoing commitment to telling compelling dramatic, character-driven original stories, anchored in the Black experience continues to propel our diverse storytelling to new heights.

The all-star cast includes Lamman Rucker (ex-Garret, All My Children), Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron Spears (Justin, The Bold and the Beautiful), Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Freeman, and David Andrews.

Tri-Destined EP/showrunner Nikaya D. Brown Jones stated:

We are honored and grateful to BET and Paramount Global for another opportunity to bring the rich culture, political power, generational wealth, intellect, and global influence of The Black Hamptons to our audience. With all of the twist and turns of a Carl Weber novel, we share a glimpse into the world of affluent African American families owning companies, inventions, and miles of beachfront real estate and their influence on the world.

The Black Hamptons will hit BET this summer. Trey Haley is director and co-EP for Tri Destined Studios, while super-producer Rico Love (who has crafted hits for the likes of Beyoncé and Usher) has signed on to be music supervisor.

EP/writer/showrunner Weber summed up: