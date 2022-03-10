Debmar-Mercury Releases Statement on The Nick Cannon Show Cancellation

Debmar-Mercury has released a statement surrounding the news regarding the cancellation of The Nick Cannon Show. On Wednesday, news broke about Cannon's self-titled talk show ending after one season. Variety is reporting staffers learned about the show getting the ax on Thursday morning, which was the final production day.

The show will end its solo season with original episodes airing throughout May. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents and The Nick Cannon Show's distributors and producers Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a released statement:

It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon. We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures

Sources tell the trade paper the halting of production wasn't a shocker for the show's producers and crew members; a five-week hiatus was already on the books due to Cannon's busy schedule and set to start next week.