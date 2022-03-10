Skip to main content

Debmar-Mercury Releases Statement on The Nick Cannon Show Cancellation

Nick Cannon

Debmar-Mercury has released a statement surrounding the news regarding the cancellation of The Nick Cannon Show. On Wednesday, news broke about Cannon's self-titled talk show ending after one season. Variety is reporting staffers learned about the show getting the ax on Thursday morning, which was the final production day.

The show will end its solo season with original episodes airing throughout May. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents and The Nick Cannon Show's distributors and producers Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a released statement:

It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon. We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

RELATED: Page Six Reports Nick Cannon's Talk Show Cancelled

Sources tell the trade paper the halting of production wasn't a shocker for the show's producers and crew members; a five-week hiatus was already on the books due to Cannon's busy schedule and set to start next week.  

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Nick Cannon
Talk Shows

Page Six Reports Nick Cannon's Talk Show Cancelled

By Jillian Bowe13 hours agoComment
Nick Cannon
Talk Shows

WATCH: Nick Cannon's Syndicated Daytime Talk Show to Air on VH1 (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweJan 21, 2022Comment
Nick Cannon 2
Talk Shows

WATCH: Nick Cannon Teases New Talk Show

By Carly SilverMay 27, 2021Comment
Nick Cannon
Talk Shows

Nick Cannon Talk Show Debut Moved To 2021

By Jillian BoweJul 17, 2020Comment