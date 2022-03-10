ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) has joined the cast of Tubi's Crushed, Variety has announced. The coming-of-age comedy will debut this April on Fox Entertainment's ad-supported streamer.

In Crushed, Kate (Bebe Wood) has a massive crush on classmate Jason (Chavez). But when she tries to make things happen with Jason on their senior class trip, chaos erupts.

From Cartel Pictures for Tubi, Crushed is directed by Niki Koss and written by Heidi Lux (her screenwriting debut). It is produced by Stan Spry and Eric Scott Woods.