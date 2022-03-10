Skip to main content

Jerry Springer's Courtroom Show 'Judge Jerry' Cancelled

Judge Jerry Springer

Jerry Springer will be stepping down from the judge's bench. According to DeadlineNBCUniversal Syndication Studios has decided not to renew Springer's courtroom show, Judge Jerry, for a fourth season.

Judge Jerry, currently in its third season, will stay on the air through September. Judge Jerry succeeded the wildly successful The Jerry Springer Show, still in syndication after 27 seasons and over 5,000 episodes.

In fall 2019, NBCUniversal said that Judge Jerry's national syndication broadcast debut was the highest-rated for a syndicated court show premiere in five years. However, since then, its viewership has gradually declined and the current season lingers near the bottom of syndicated ratings.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Judge Jerry
Talk Shows

Judge Jerry Gets a Third Season in Syndication

By Carly SilverMar 23, 2021Comment
Judge Jerry
Talk Shows

WATCH: Jerry Springer Explains Appeal of "Controversy" on Courtroom TV

By Carly SilverApr 13, 2021Comment
Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Court and Conflict Shows Get New Life on TV and Streaming

By Carly SilverFeb 22, 2021Comment
Jerry Springer, The Jerry Springer Show
Talk Shows

Former Jerry Springer Producer Sentenced to Prison in Sister's Death

By Carly SilverFeb 18, 2022Comment