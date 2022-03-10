Jerry Springer's Courtroom Show 'Judge Jerry' Cancelled

Jerry Springer will be stepping down from the judge's bench. According to Deadline, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has decided not to renew Springer's courtroom show, Judge Jerry, for a fourth season.

Judge Jerry, currently in its third season, will stay on the air through September. Judge Jerry succeeded the wildly successful The Jerry Springer Show, still in syndication after 27 seasons and over 5,000 episodes.

In fall 2019, NBCUniversal said that Judge Jerry's national syndication broadcast debut was the highest-rated for a syndicated court show premiere in five years. However, since then, its viewership has gradually declined and the current season lingers near the bottom of syndicated ratings.