Page Six Reports Nick Cannon's Talk Show Cancelled

The Nick Cannon Show is getting the boot. After six months being on air, Debmar-Mercury has decided to pull the plug on Cannon's daytime gabfest. According to Page Six, staffers haven't been informed as of yet about the show's demise, but sources claim staffers were already hitting the pavement to find a new job because of the show's low ratings.

The tabloid claims there was talk of Cannon's self-titled talk show replacing The Wendy Williams Show if her health didn't improve and if the show came off the air. Things took a turn when the ratings came in for Cannon's show, which scored just 400,000 viewers. Sources claim the show has no signs of growth.