Is The Real calling it quits? The Jasmine Brand is reporting that the talk show, which has aired for eight seasons, is allegedly about to be axed.

The site said that there was no confirmation of a specific reason for the rumored cancellation, but ratings might have played a part in a possible decision.

The show is currently hosted by Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, and Jeannie Mai. There has been no official word from The Real.