Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle to Appear on Bold Live Tomorrow

Steven Bergman Photography

Over on The Bold and the Beautiful, long-suffering couple Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) look like they're in a good place for the moment. But with soap operas, who knows?

The two actors will chat all things "Lope" with Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B, and the fans on tomorrow's episode of Bold Live.

Tune in to the Q&A session at 7 PM EST here.