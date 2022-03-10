Tracey Bregman, Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Victoria wants to know if Nikki knew that Victor was looking into Ashland's medical history. Nikki admits she just did and was caught off guard. Nikki worries this may be another lie.

Victoria doesn't see how she can get past Victor's latest plot. Nikki points out that Ashland could have planned this long before meeting Victoria and advises her to talk to Michael. After Nikki leaves, Victoria leaves a voicemail for Michael.

Newman-Locke: Ashland's upset, but relieved that his minions were able to get things under control. Enter Nate...he wants to know if Ashland's been lying to him and the family the whole time. Ashland claims it's a revenge plot set up by his enemies. Nate wants to believe him because he finds the alternative so unbelievable. Ashland considers him a most trusted friend and wants Nate to believe in him. Enter Victoria.

Ashland explains that Nate has questions about his health based on what he's heard. Victoria defends Ashland and asks Nate to talk to Victor about his claims.

Society: Lauren tells Kevin she's upset she hasn't heard from Michael. Kevin tries to soothe Lauren's worries because Michael would never wait two days to contact her. Kevin tells her he will look into it. Chloe comes in and Lauren leaves.

Kevin confides to Chloe that he's also worried about Michael. Chloe tries to reassure him, but he sides with Lauren.

Newman Media: Victor tells Adam what happened with Victoria and Ashland. Adam wonders what his father will do next. Victor explains how Ashland countered his claims by calling his bluff. Adam asks about Michael and thinks Ashland shut down the information pipeline. Victor is upset that Ashland may end up as co-CEO.

Nikki comes in and tells them that Victoria is furious with Victor. She wants to know how Victor will ever repair his relationship with Victoria if he's wrong. Adam says they need the evidence from Michael. Just then, Lauren walks in. Adam and Nikki leave them alone.

Victor explains that Michael is on a delicate mission and is wrapping things up. Lauren accuses him of lying to her or he hasn't heard from Michael either. Lauren thinks there's something very wrong, but Victor says he would make a move if needed. Lauren says nothing better happen to Michael or she will never forgive him.

Later, Victor tells Adam that Ashland's back is against the wall and they need to be ready.

Nate/Elena: Nate explains what's happening with Ashland and Victor. Elena wants to believe love can change a person, but Nate has his doubts. He admits he has too many questions to leave his job for Ashland. Elena encourages Nate to keep an open mind and follow his gut. Nate says he needs to know who's behind the set up.

Back to Crimson Lights: Lauren meets with Kevin and Chloe. Kevin tells her he doesn't have any information. Lauren worries that Victor is in the same boat, so Kevin promises to keep trying.

Random Thoughts:

-Despite seeing Ashland's medical records, Nate seems a bit skeptical of his claims, which is good.

-Really Elena? Love ain't gonna change Ashland.

-Lauren's awesome when she's on a mission.

-I still hope that Victoria's onto Ashland and setting him up.

What are your random thoughts for today?