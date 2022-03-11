ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Chase (Josh Swickard) is playing doting daddy to baby Bailey no more, now that the little girl has been returned to Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Swickard delved into the little family the cop formed with Bailey and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and the bond between Chase and BLQ in a Soap Opera Digest interview.

Has he been happy with fans' enjoyment of Chase and Brook Lynn? The actor said:

Yes, yes and yes! There are so many moving parts with a soap pairing; there has to be natural chemistry, it has to be written for, the fans have to like them. There are so many things that are just out of our control. So, when you start a new pairing, you kind of go into it going, ‘Well, we’ll see what happens.’ And thankfully, Amanda’s [Setton, Brook Lynn] a star, and we love working together, and the fans liked it and the writers wrote for it and the stars aligned! So, we’re very thankful that we get to have a little run on the show together.

Giving back Bailey wasn't easy for Chase or the Quartermaine heiress. Swickard reflected:

His goal is just to be there for Brook Lynn, but what he maybe didn’t realize is how much he was enjoying playing house and being a dad. Yes, the goal was to get the baby back to Maxie but now that that’s happened, it’s just what you said, bittersweet, because with the little family that kind of grew, the fake family, the feelings were real.

Chase and BLQ also balance one another well. Swickard mused: