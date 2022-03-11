Robert Newman

Soap Opera Network has posted the ratings for the week of February 28-March 4, 2022, and for the first time in a long while, there were no preemptions to impede viewers watching their favorite daytime shows. Despite the removal of viewing impediments, only a few entries in the daytime ratings race managed to actually gain viewers. Let’s get into it…

On the talk show front, all shows lost viewers for the week and all were down year to year with the exception of The Talk (1.470 million/1.0). The CBS chat fest dropped only 15,000 viewers for the week, but managed to post a gain of 24,000 viewers year to year. These numbers are stabilizing compared to the shocking loss of 503,000 viewers between 2020 and 2022.

On the game show front, the news was somewhat dismal. Both The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal posted significant losses in viewership for the week. TPIR demonstrated the most significant losses for both half-hours. The first half-hour (3.926 million/2.6) was down was down a gasp-worthy 298,000 viewers for the week while the second half-hour (4.412 million/2.8) was down a gut-punching 472,000 viewers for the week.

Amongst daytime dramas, only The Young and the Restless (3.327 million/2.3) gained viewers for the week. The #1 daytime drama gained a healthy 191,000 viewers for the week and basically held steady in key demos as Victor (Eric Braeden) plotted with Adam (Mark Grossman) to prove Ashland’s (Robert Newman) deception, and Chance (Conner Floyd) finally sought out therapy for his PTSD.

The remaining daytime dramas posted losses for the week in viewership. General Hospital (2.199 million/1.5) held on to the most viewers by dropping only 68,000 viewers for the week, but gaining 11,000 year to year. The longest-running of the remaining soap operas held steady (Women 25-54) and showed slight gains (Women 18-49) in key demos as Esme (Avery Pohl) rocked PCU by releasing Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron’s (William Lipton) sex tape, and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) self-righteous mouth pushed Nina (Cynthia Watros) to consider seeking custody of Wiley.

The Bold and the Beautiful (2.801 million/1.9) dropped 80,000 viewers for the week, but managed to gain 63,000 viewers year to year. In key demos, the CBS sudser held steady (Women 25-54) and posted slight losses (Women 18-49) as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) basked in the glory of Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) downfall, and Taylor (Krista Allen) used her brains and remained cautiously optimistic about reuniting with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Days of Our Lives (1.629 million/1.2) brings up the ratings rear this week as it dropped an additional 110,000 total viewers in its second week back from Olympic hiatus. The NBC sudser also dropped 54,000 viewers year to year and lost ground amongst all key demos as Johnny (Carson Boatman) finally re-emerged as he actively tried to fight off the Devil and the DiMera Island crew returned to Salem sans Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), but with a Renée Dumonde infused Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) in tow.

