The Bold and The Beautiful's Delon de Metz Cast in New NBC Pilot

Gilles Toucas/Phillip Bell TV/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Delon de Metz (Zende) has booked an excitijng new gig. Deadline has reported the actor has been cast in a new drama pilot from New Amsterdam EP Shaun Cassidy and Universal Television.

Under the working title Unbroken, the pilot, also written and directed by Cassidy, centers on three ranching dynasties on California's central coast. They love and fight passionately, leading to determined young women facing off in the National Championship of Rodeo.

de Metz plays Cole, who runs trail riding at the ranch and is looking to find his own place in the family. Others actors cast are Anna Wood, Amanda Payton, and Oluniké Adeliyi, while Bronwen Hughes is set to direct/EP the pilot.