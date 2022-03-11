WATCH: The View's Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin Debate With Stephanie Grisham Over Trump and Republicans (VIDEO)

Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Stephanie Grisham

Today on The View, Joy Behar brought up that former President Donald Trump’s PAC is asking his supporters to help fund his new airplane, Trump Force One. Guest host Stephanie Grisham, former White House communications director and press secretary, informed those who like the ex-POTUS that “he laughs at them behind closed doors.” Grisham admitted that she “used to be” one of those supporters and later apologized.

Ana Navarro then asked why it took so long for Grisham and others, who heard Trump do this for years, to find his actions so objectionable. Grisham said she’d previously explained herself but did so again, noting that she later worked for then-First Lady Melania Trump and moved to the West Wing. She told Navarro:

I saw things I hated. By that time, I wanted to leave and I knew because of, I’m sorry, people like yourself who are so against me that I would not be able to get a job anywhere. I’m a single mom; I have bills to pay. I went back to Mrs. Trump because I felt protected by her. At least she did things anti-Trump against her husband.

The events of Jan. 6, 2021 changed her mind, Grisham said; she said that rehashing these events is not "fun" for her. Behar asked whether someone could see the light about Trump years later. Navarro replied:

After the way he treated immigrants? After what he said about Mexicans? After hearing the sexual assault boasts on tape? After seeing him make fun of a disabled reporter? You need four years to get the scales off your eyes?

Sunny Hostin called she found it "bizarre" that both Grisham and Navarro belong to the Republican Party. She asked Navarro how she, as a Latina, could still be a Republican. Navarro explained:

I think the worst thing that can happen to a minority group is to have one party take you for granted and think you’re going to vote for them because they have no other option, and to have another party that openly attacks and antagonizes you

Watch the full discussion below.